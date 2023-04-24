Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 24, 2023 / 1:07 PM

'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster

By Annie Martin
1/5
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Witcher Season 3.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Monday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

Advertisement

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV series follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a monster hunter known as a Witcher, who strives to protect Ciri (Allan), a princess with powerful magic.

The poster shows Geralt and the sorceress Yennefer (Chalotra) embrace and comfort Ciri.

Netflix appeared to tease a trailer for Season 3, writing, "Hold tight. 'Til tomorrow." The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

Cavill and the cast started production on Season 3 in April 2022. Netflix announced the same month that Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin have joined the cast.

News broke in October that Cavill will exit The Witcher after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth to replace the actor as Geralt in Season 4.

Advertisement

Read More

'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August Maria Menounos, husband Kevin Undergaro expecting baby girl U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
April 24 (UPI) -- "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer announced that the Apple TV+ series won't return for Season 4.
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
TV // 1 hour ago
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's NFL Draft Night coverage with a new single and some commentary.
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
TV // 1 hour ago
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced additional cast members for "Zero Day" on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan join Robert De Niro in the limited series.
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" has been renewed for Season 2 and will send Levy on trips to Europe.
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 3 hours ago
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and behind-the-scenes video for "Heartstopper" Season 2.
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
TV // 17 hours ago
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, "Ride," because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts.
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Ehle told UPI the pharmaceutical company heiress she plays in the new thriller series, "Dead Ringers," has no qualms about supporting the trailblazing, but unscrupulous work of two brilliant doctors.
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 of 'National Treasure' for Disney+
April 22 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History" will not return for a second season on Disney+
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
TV // 3 days ago
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
April 21 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for "American Born Chinese," a new Disney+ show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement