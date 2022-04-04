Watch Live
April 4, 2022 / 10:45 AM

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill begins production on Season 3

By Annie Martin
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Production is underway on The Witcher Season 3.

Netflix confirmed the news Monday alongside a photo of series stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in costume on set.

"Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!" the caption reads.

Cavill, Allan and Chalotra play Geralt of Rivia, Princess Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg on The Witcher.

Netflix also shared an official plot summary for the new season.

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the synopsis reads.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed into a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line -- or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and also stars Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî Ndiweni and Anna Shaffer.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.

The streaming service is also developing a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will premiere in 2022. The show stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh.

