'XO, Kitty' trailer: Kitty surprises Dae in Korea in 'To All the Boys' spinoff

1/3

Anna Cathcart reprises Kitty Song-Covey in the new series "XO, Kitty." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series XO, Kitty. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy-drama series Tuesday featuring Anna Cathcart. Advertisement

XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the To All the Boys film series, based on the Jenny Han novels. Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty Song-Covey, the younger sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

The new series will see Kitty (Cathcart) head to South Korea, where she studies abroad at the same university her late mom attended. Her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), is currently enrolled at the school.

The trailer shows Kitty surprise Dae (Choi) in Korea, only to discover he has a secret girlfriend (Gia Kim). Kitty must navigate the love triangle and her new adventures in Korea.

John Corbett, Sarayu Rao, Anthony Keyvan, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliya also have roles.

Netflix shared a poster for XO, Kitty last week.

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix.