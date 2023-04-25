Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 25, 2023 / 12:34 PM

Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke

By Annie Martin
1/5
Daniel Radcliffe (R) recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Erin Darke. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Daniel Radcliffe (R) recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Erin Darke. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is a new dad.

Radcliffe, 33, recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, his rep confirmed Tuesday to E! News.

Advertisement

Radcliffe's rep also confirmed the birth to People.

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted pushing their baby in a stroller Monday in New York, according to The Daily Mail.

News broke in March that Radcliffe and Darke were expecting their first child.

The couple first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and collaborated again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice. Darke also appeared in Season 3 of Radcliffe's series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told People in March 2022 that he was in a good place in life and his relationship.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said.

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. Darke portrayed Cindy Reston on the series Good Girls Revolt and Mary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe's career: Harry Potter, TV and film

Actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on November 11, 2001 in New York City. Radcliffe plays Harry Potter in the film. The film's opening weekend set box office records, bringing in over $93 million. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child 'The Witcher' Season 3 gets June premiere date, first teaser Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Amir Wilson: 'His Dark Materials' Season 3 follows more mature Will Parry
TV // 59 minutes ago
Amir Wilson: 'His Dark Materials' Season 3 follows more mature Will Parry
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Amir Wilson says Will Parry, the hero he plays in the fantasy drama, "His Dark Materials," has matured a lot over the course of three seasons.
'XO, Kitty' trailer: Kitty surprises Dae in Korea in 'To All the Boys' spinoff
TV // 1 hour ago
'XO, Kitty' trailer: Kitty surprises Dae in Korea in 'To All the Boys' spinoff
April 25 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of the "To All the Boys" films, is coming to Netflix in May.
'The Witcher' Season 3 gets June premiere date, first teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Witcher' Season 3 gets June premiere date, first teaser
April 25 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season in June.
'Full Monty': Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy return in photos for sequel series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Full Monty': Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy return in photos for sequel series
April 25 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," a sequel series to the 1997 film starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson, is coming to FX on Hulu.
Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
April 25 (UPI) -- Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Movies // 3 hours ago
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Kimberly Williams-Paisley says her faith-based drama, "Jesus Revolution," offers a message of hope and inclusivity in dark and divisive times.
Viola Davis celebrates 'full-circle' moment at Chaplin Award Gala
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Viola Davis celebrates 'full-circle' moment at Chaplin Award Gala
April 25 (UPI) -- Viola Davis discussed her career and sent well-wishes to Jamie Foxx ahead of receiving the Chaplin Award from Film at Lincoln Center.
BTS member Suga to perform, give interview May 1 on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
BTS member Suga to perform, give interview May 1 on 'Tonight Show'
April 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his debut solo album, "D-Day," as Agust D.
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday
April 25 (UPI) -- Horror blockbuster "Scream VI" began streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday after earning about $108 million at the North American box office.
'Succession' star Brian Cox to play villain in game show
TV // 5 hours ago
'Succession' star Brian Cox to play villain in game show
April 25 (UPI) -- "Succession" Emmy winner Brian Cox is set to star in the British game show, "007's Road to a Million," for Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement