Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe (R) recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Erin Darke. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is a new dad. Radcliffe, 33, recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, his rep confirmed Tuesday to E! News. Advertisement

Radcliffe's rep also confirmed the birth to People.

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted pushing their baby in a stroller Monday in New York, according to The Daily Mail.

News broke in March that Radcliffe and Darke were expecting their first child.

The couple first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and collaborated again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice. Darke also appeared in Season 3 of Radcliffe's series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told People in March 2022 that he was in a good place in life and his relationship.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said.

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. Darke portrayed Cindy Reston on the series Good Girls Revolt and Mary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

