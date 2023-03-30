Trending
March 30, 2023 / 11:42 AM

'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up in spy thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
Richard Madden stars in the spy thriller "Citadel." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Richard Madden stars in the spy thriller "Citadel." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Citadel.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the spy thriller Thursday featuring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico).

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), with David Weil as showrunner and executive producer.

The series follows Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), elite spies who had their memories wiped when their agency, Citadel, was destroyed eight years ago by operatives of the syndicate Manticore.

"They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love," an official synopsis reads.

Citadel will premiere April 28 on Prime Video, with new episodes to be released weekly.

The series marks the launch of a new global franchise executive produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO. Citadel and subsequent projects will have interconnected stories and be locally created, produced and filmed in-region.

Production on other shows is underway in Italy and India, with Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attached to star.

