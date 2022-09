1/5

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will honor Karl Lagerfeld with its spring 2023 exhibition and Met Gala. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for next year's Met Gala. Organizers said Friday that the 2023 event and spring exhibition will honor late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi. Advertisement

The "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibit will examine the work of Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

"Focusing on the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the show will spotlight the German-born designer's unique working methodology," an official description reads.

The exhibit will showcase about 150 of Lagerfeld's designs, including pieces for Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, Patou and Chloé.

The exhibition opens to the public on May 5, 2023. The Costume Institute Benefit, known also as the #MetGala, will celebrate the exhibition on Monday, May 1. ⁣#MetKarlLagerfeld Learn more: https://t.co/iQc4Pe3PAE pic.twitter.com/5nq2GDztHB— The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 30, 2022

The 2023 Met Gala will take place May 1. Organizers have yet to announce co-chairs for the event.

Advertisement