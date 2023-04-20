Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 20, 2023 / 9:51 AM

Kamala Harris gives advice to young people on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Kamala Harris encouraged kids to pursue their dreams and follow their passions during an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI
Kamala Harris encouraged kids to pursue their dreams and follow their passions during an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Vice president Kamala Harris shared advice for young people during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Harris, 58, encouraged kids to pursue their dreams and follow their passions in an interview that aired Thursday.

Advertisement

The vice president fielded questions from 10-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, who asked Harris what she would tell her 10-year-old self about pursuing her dreams.

"I would say, don't you hear no, that it can't be done or nobody like you has done it, or oh, you're too young or oh, they're not ready for you," Harris said. "Because you know my saying? I eat no for breakfast."

Fennell also asked what advice Harris would give to kids that want to grow up and be president or vice president.

"Follow your passion," Harris said. "Because all said and done, if you are fortunate enough you are going to work very hard, and when you do the work that you enjoy doing, you do it well and all the other things come."

Advertisement

During her interview with Jennifer Hudson Show host Jennifer Hudson, Harris also tackled such topics as the state of women's health care in the United States.

Harris' visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show marked the first time an elected national leader has been featured as a guest on the show.

Read More

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds headed for divorce Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
Entertainment News // 37 minutes ago
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
April 20 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama visited "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in support of her latest New York Times bestseller, "The Light We Carry." The former first lady was promoting her book in advance of her Netflix special.
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
TV // 2 hours ago
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
LOS ANGELES, April 20 (UPI) -- "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge discusses Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival series, premiering Thursday, and where else he'd like to go with his animated characters.
Famous birthdays for April 20: Miranda Kerr, Tan France
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 20: Miranda Kerr, Tan France
April 20 (UPI) -- Model Miranda Kerr and fashion designer Tan France turn 40, among the famous birthdays for April 20.
Vin Diesel saves the Vatican from Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' trailer
Movies // 16 hours ago
Vin Diesel saves the Vatican from Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' trailer
April 19 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a second trailer for "Fast X" on Wednesday, showcasing a Vatican City action sequence, Michelle Rodriguez versus Charlize Theron, two semis colliding in flames and more.
'Doctor Who' gives first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character
TV // 17 hours ago
'Doctor Who' gives first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character
April 19 (UPI) -- The BBC and "Doctor Who" revealed the first images of "Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon as her villainous character in the upcoming season.
Lambert family still haunted in 'Insidious 5' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Lambert family still haunted in 'Insidious 5' trailer
April 19 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" on Wednesday. The fifth film marks Patrick Wilson's directorial debut and the return of Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne.
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in Season 2 teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in Season 2 teaser
April 19 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff starring Anson Mount, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
'FUBAR' trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger plays dad, CIA agent in Netflix series
TV // 20 hours ago
'FUBAR' trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger plays dad, CIA agent in Netflix series
April 19 (UPI) -- "FUBAR," an action-comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, is coming to Netflix.
'Reality' teaser: Sydney Sweeney plays NSA translator under investigation
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Reality' teaser: Sydney Sweeney plays NSA translator under investigation
April 19 (UPI) -- "Reality," a new film based on a Broadway play and starring "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney, is coming to HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds headed for divorce
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds headed for divorce
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke
Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke
Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause'
Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement