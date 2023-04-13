Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 13, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Kamala Harris to appear April 20 on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Vice president Kamala Harris will give an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Vice president Kamala Harris will give an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Vice president Kamala Harris will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show next week.

Producers announced in a press release Thursday that Harris, 58, will speak with host Jennifer Hudson in an interview airing April 20.

Advertisement

Harris' visit will mark the first time an elected national leader has been featured as a guest on the show.

Harris has previously appeared on Tha God's Honest Truth and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Samuel L. Jackson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Seal, Russell Westbrook, Issa Rae and Milo Ventimiglia will also appear in upcoming episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was renewed for Season 2 in January. The series airs in syndication and is available to stream on the Roku Channel.

Read More

'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss Metallica perform 'Master of Puppets,' put on puppet show on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared photos and a video from the set of the third and final season of "Young Royals."
Celine Dion releases new track 'Love Again' in wake of illness
Music // 6 minutes ago
Celine Dion releases new track 'Love Again' in wake of illness
April 13 (UPI) -- Celine Dion has released a new track, "Love Again" the title track to an upcoming rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
Movies // 1 hour ago
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes and other directors will have films screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Just For Laughs': Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness added to lineup
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Just For Laughs': Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness added to lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness and Anthony Jeselnick are heading to the "Just for Laughs" fest in Montreal.
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
April 13 (UPI) -- Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play Walker and Laramie on "Yellowstone," confirmed dating rumors with a new photo.
Coachella: Blink-182 to reunite, James Blake added to lineup
Music // 2 hours ago
Coachella: Blink-182 to reunite, James Blake added to lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- The original members of Blink-182 will reunite for the first time in nine years on the Coachella stage.
Metallica perform 'Master of Puppets,' put on puppet show on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 2 hours ago
Metallica perform 'Master of Puppets,' put on puppet show on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
April 13 (UPI) -- Metallica performed its hit song "Master of Puppets" and put on a puppet show for kids on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
April 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx is said to be recovering from a "medical complication" while filming in Atlanta.
Famous birthdays for April 13: Garry Kasparov, Al Green
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 13: Garry Kasparov, Al Green
April 13 (UPI) -- Chess champion Garry Kasparov turns 60 and singer Al Green turns 77, among the famous birthdays for April 13.
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
TV // 15 hours ago
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
April 12 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its space drama, "The Ark," for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement