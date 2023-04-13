Kamala Harris to appear April 20 on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

1/5

Vice president Kamala Harris will give an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Vice president Kamala Harris will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show next week. Producers announced in a press release Thursday that Harris, 58, will speak with host Jennifer Hudson in an interview airing April 20. Advertisement

Harris' visit will mark the first time an elected national leader has been featured as a guest on the show.

Harris has previously appeared on Tha God's Honest Truth and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

We're so excited to announce that Vice President Kamala Harris will join us for an exclusive daytime talk show interview! @VP pic.twitter.com/grPIsjsvQG— The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) April 13, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Seal, Russell Westbrook, Issa Rae and Milo Ventimiglia will also appear in upcoming episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was renewed for Season 2 in January. The series airs in syndication and is available to stream on the Roku Channel.