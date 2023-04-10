Trending
April 10, 2023 / 8:24 AM

Hilary Swank announces birth of twins

By Tonya Pendleton
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 10, 2023. On Easter Sunday, the couple announced their twins, a boy and a girl, were born. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 10 (UPI) -- Hilary Swank is a mother for the first time. She and her husband Philip Schneider announced the birth of their twins on Easter Sunday.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven. ," Swank posted on her Instagram account.

The 48-year-old actress married Schneider in 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in October when the Alaska Daily star appeared on Good Morning America.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Twins run in both families, Swank revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The newborns will join Swank and her husband at one of the couple's homes in southwest Colorado. Architectural Digest profiled the couple in November at the home that sits on 168 acres and that they share with five rescue dogs. Swank, who grew up in a trailer park in Washington State, is an avid animal rights activist.

But right now, motherhood is the focus.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank told James Corden during a guest appearance on his show in March. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"

