April 7, 2023 / 3:47 PM

'Praise This' star Chloe Bailey shares battle with depression on 'Tamron Hall'

By Tonya Pendleton
Chloe Bailey stars in the movie "Praise This" debuting on Peacock Friday.
Chloe Bailey stars in the movie "Praise This" debuting on Peacock Friday.

April 7 (UPI) -- In the movie Praise This, which debuts on Peacock Friday, Chloe Bailey plays Sam, an aspiring singer in Los Angeles. When her father (Phillip Fomah) believes she's hanging out with the wrong people, he sends her to Atlanta to live with her cousin Jess (Angelika Washington).

But when Sam is forced to join Jess' praise team, she ultimately learns a lesson about what success in music really means.

"I would describe this movie as Pitch Perfect had a baby with Bring it On and then Sister Act 2 was the babysitter," actor Michael Anthony, who plays Bishop Headley, says in a featurette about the film.

Though Praise This looks like a feel-good movie, in a Friday appearance on Tamron Hall's daytime show, Bailey, 24, talked about her struggle with depression.

"You know when you get stuck in that moment for too long, and it feels a little too long being there? It didn't have anything to do with my career or my music," she told Hall. "It was all personal, internal things. And I think when you figure things out that make you question your entire life, you look at yourself like 'What did I do wrong? Am I good enough?' things like that."

She added, "And for me, I used music to pull me out of it, my god-mom and my family, Halle and Ski and Branson and Joe, like all of them helped lift me back up into better spirits. And things like that and feelings have, you have your ups and you have your downs, it's never going to be a steady course. But at least I feel confident enough in knowing that this life was worth living for."

Bailey released her debut album In Pieces on March 31 and will be heading out on her first tour in support of it.

Praise This draws from the rich music scene in Atlanta. Migos star Quavo appears in the movie, as does gospel singer Jekalyn Carr.

"The liveliness of music that comes from Atlanta is definitely deep in this film," Bailey says.

Quavo agreed.

"Atlanta is the culture," he said.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000.

