Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58

Vivian Trimble, a founding member and instrumentalist for 1990s indie rock band Luscious Jackson, died after a battle with cancer. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 7 (UPI) -- Former Luscious Jackson musician Vivian Trimble has died. Trimble, a founding member and instrumentalist for the 1990s indie rock band, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, a rep for the band said Thursday to Variety. Advertisement

Surviving Luscious Jackson members Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser and Kate Schellenbach confirmed Trimble's death on the group's official Instagram account.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy," the trio wrote.

"We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister," they added, signing the note "Gabby, Jill, and Kate."

Trimble helped form Luscious Jackson in New York City in 1991. The group released its debut album, Natural Ingredients, in 1994, and found success with its 1996 single "Naked Eye," which appeared on its album Fever In Fever Out.

Advertisement

Other Luscious Jackson singles include "Deep Shag/Citysong," "Here," "Ladyfingers" and "Love is Here."

Trimble and Cunniff also formed the side project Kostars and released the album Klassics with a 'K' in 1996.

Trimble left Luscious Jackson in 1998. She went on to form the music duo Dusty Trails with Josephine Wiggs, which released a self-titled album in 2000.

Notable Deaths of 2023