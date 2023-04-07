1/5

Ellie Goulding released "Higher Than Heaven," her first album in three years, and a music video for "Better Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding is back with new music. The 36-year-old British singer released the album Higher Than Heaven and a music video for the song "Better Man" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Better Man" video shows Goulding performing under dynamic lights in different colors.

Higher Than Heaven is Goulding's fifth studio album and her first album since Brightest Blue, released in 2020.

"My fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is out now. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love, warmth and well wishes. Quite simply, I love you!" Goulding wrote on Instagram.

Higher Than Heaven also features the singles "Easy Lover" featuring Big Sean, "Let It Die," "Like a Saviour" and "By the End of the Night." "Better Man" appears on the deluxe version of the album.

