Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 7, 2023 / 11:59 AM

Ellie Goulding returns with 'Higher Than Heaven' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ellie Goulding released "Higher Than Heaven," her first album in three years, and a music video for "Better Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ellie Goulding released "Higher Than Heaven," her first album in three years, and a music video for "Better Man." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Ellie Goulding is back with new music.

The 36-year-old British singer released the album Higher Than Heaven and a music video for the song "Better Man" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Better Man" video shows Goulding performing under dynamic lights in different colors.

Higher Than Heaven is Goulding's fifth studio album and her first album since Brightest Blue, released in 2020.

"My fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is out now. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love, warmth and well wishes. Quite simply, I love you!" Goulding wrote on Instagram.

Higher Than Heaven also features the singles "Easy Lover" featuring Big Sean, "Let It Die," "Like a Saviour" and "By the End of the Night." "Better Man" appears on the deluxe version of the album.

Advertisement

Read More

Kim Petras to release new song 'Alone' featuring Nicki Minaj Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford goes on final adventure What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kim Petras to release new song 'Alone' featuring Nicki Minaj
Music // 2 hours ago
Kim Petras to release new song 'Alone' featuring Nicki Minaj
April 7 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Kim Petras shared a teaser for "Alone," a new single featuring Nicki Minaj.
Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58
Music // 3 hours ago
Vivian Trimble, musician for Luscious Jackson, dies at 58
April 7 (UPI) -- Vivian Trimble, a founding member and instrumentalist for 1990s indie rock band Luscious Jackson, died after a battle with cancer.
SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
SWV addresses clash with Xscape on 'The Sherri Show'
April 6 (UPI) -- Girl group SWV appeared on "The Sherri Show" to discuss the drama surrounding their new Bravo reality series, "SWV and Xscape: Queens of R&B."
NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT's Mark breaks eggs in 'Golden Hour' music video teaser
April 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Mark released a preview of his music video for "Golden Hour," his solo single for "SM Station: NCT Lab."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Music // 23 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
April 6 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs says he pays Sting $5,000 a day for the sample for "Every Breath You Take."
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
Music // 1 day ago
Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21
April 6 (UPI) -- BTS rapper Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day" will premiere on Disney+ on April 21.
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Apink release 'Self' EP, 'D N D' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released the mini album "Self" and a music video for the song "D N D."
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson teases breakup song 'Mine' ahead of new album
April 5 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson shared a snippet of "Mine," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
Music // 2 days ago
Jonas Brothers to play one night at NYC's Yankee Stadium
April 5 (UPI) -- Pop music icons Jonas Brothers will follow up their recent Broadway residency with a one-night-only show on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Suga teases 'People Pt. 2' ahead of solo album
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga, aka Agust D, shared a poster for "People Pt. 2" featuring IU, a pre-release single from his solo album, "D-Day."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he pays Sting $5K a day for song sample
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Kristian Flores: 'School Spirits' fans drawn to Simon and Maddie's friendship
Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be 'haunted by' the memory of his accident
Jeremy Renner says he refuses to be 'haunted by' the memory of his accident
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement