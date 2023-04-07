Emmy Rossum gives birth to second child after secret pregnancy

1/5

Emmy Rossum (R) welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Sam Esmail. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Emmy Rossum is a mom of two. The 36-year-old actress welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, writer, director and producer Sam Esmail, on Wednesday.

Rossum shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she captioned the post.

Actresses Stephanie Beatriz and Beth Behrs were among those to congratulate Rossum in the comments.

"Congrats lovely!" Behrs wrote.

News of the birth came as a surprise to fans, as Rossum kept her pregnancy secret. The actress also kept her pregnancy private with her first child, a daughter born in 2021.

Rossum and Esmail have been together since 2013 and married in 2017.

Rossum is known for playing Fiona Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless, while Esmail is best known for creating the USA Network series Mr. Robot.