April 4, 2023 / 11:41 AM

Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix in new photos: 'My whole heart'

By Annie Martin
Paris Hilton shared new photos with Phoenix Barron, her infant son with her husband, Carter Reum. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Paris Hilton shared new photos with Phoenix Barron, her infant son with her husband, Carter Reum. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 4 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton is giving a glimpse into her life with her newborn son.

On Monday, the 42-year-old television personality and businesswoman shared new photos with Phoenix Barron, her infant son with her husband, Carter Reum.

The black-and-white photos show Hilton holding and cradling baby Phoenix.

"My whole heart. #MommyMonday," she captioned the post.

Hilton and Reum welcomed their son via surrogate in January. Hilton later shared their baby boy's name, explaining how they named him Phoenix after the mythical creature and Barron after her late grandfather, Barron Hilton II.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she said. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Hilton described her "magical" love for Phoenix on Watch What Happens Live in March.

"They say when you see your baby for the first time you don't really know how it is until you actually experience it, and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world. I'm so in love with my little angel," she said.

On Monday, Hilton congratulated friend and fellow star Lindsay Lohan, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Badar Shammas amid news they are expecting their first child.

