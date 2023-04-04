'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099

1/5

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The studio shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Oscar Isaac. Advertisement

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The films follow Miles Morales (Moore), aka Spider-Man, a young man with superpowers.

The trailer shows Miles juggle school and his life as a superhero. After his best friend Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) introduces him to an "elite crew of Spider-People" in another dimension, Miles clashes with the group's leader, Miguel O'Hara (Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099, and must make difficult decisions.

"One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny," a tagline reads.

Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman and Brian Tyree Henry also have voice roles.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

The film opens in theaters June 2.