Entertainment News
April 4, 2023 / 9:54 AM

Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas celebrate 1st wedding anniversary amid her pregnancy

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Lohan posted a tribute to her husband, Bader Shammas, on their wedding anniversary following news she is pregnant with their first child. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
Lindsay Lohan posted a tribute to her husband, Bader Shammas, on their wedding anniversary following news she is pregnant with their first child. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, are celebrating one year of marriage.

Lohan, 36, marked her first wedding anniversary with Shammas on Monday by posting a tribute to him on Instagram.

The singer and actress shared a photo of herself and Shammas smiling for the camera while posing on a cliff.

"April 3, 2023," she captioned the post. "1 year today. Happy Anniversary."

Television personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary! So happy for you!" Hilton wrote.

Lohan and Shammas were first linked in 2020 and married in April 2022.

"I met my person. You never know if you're gonna find that in life, and he's an amazing guy, man, and I love him and we're a great team," Lohan said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November.

Lohan and Shammas celebrated their anniversary following news they are expecting their first child. Lohan announced her pregnancy alongside a photo of a baby onesie in March.

"Coming soon," she wrote. "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan most recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas.

