Jan. 10, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Hilary Swank praises women as 'superheroes' amid pregnancy with twins

By Annie Martin
1/5
Hilary Swank (pictured) and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed pregnancy and motherhood on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Hilary Swank (pictured) and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed pregnancy and motherhood on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Hilary Swank says she has a "newfound respect" for women since becoming pregnant.

The 48-year-old actress discussed pregnancy and motherhood during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, appeared on the show alongside actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has two children of her own.

Swank is now 27 weeks pregnant.

"I love it," she said. "I feel like women are superheroes. What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"

The actress then shared her pregnancy food cravings, saying she mainly wants to eat fruit.

"It's not that exciting, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter or anything. But a lot of fruit, to the point where one of my co-stars, when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh, that's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day and like 50 pears."

Swank announced on Good Morning America in October that she's expecting twins with Schneider.

"This is something I've been wanting for a long time -- my next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she said at the time. "And not just of one but of two. I can't believe it."

Swank also confirmed the news on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, calling her pregnancy "such a blessing."

"It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she said.

Swank and Schneider were first linked in 2016 and married in August 2018.

Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider Nikki Reed expecting second child with Ian Somerhalder Diana Jenkins confirms 'Real Housewives' exit amid pregnancy

