March 16, 2023 / 12:09 PM

Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami

By Tonya Pendleton
Pamela Anderson walks the runway for the Hugo Boss 2023 fashion show in Miami on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Pamela Anderson walks the runway for the Hugo Boss 2023 fashion show in Miami on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, celebrity stylist Law Roach and DJ Khaled walked in the Hugo Boss 2023 fashion show in Miami, which showed fashions from the brand's spring and summer lines.

While the brand remains Hugo Boss, it's now stylized as BOSS.

Carolyn Murphy one of Campbell's compatriots in the supermodel era of the 1990s also walked in the show, which went on Wednesday despite heavy rain in the city. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, model Precious Lee and drag queen Gottmilk appeared as well.

Celebrity stylist Roach, who's worked with Celine Dion, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and Megan Thee Stallion, but is best known for his work with Zendaya, walked the runway, after firing up social media with his abrupt retirement announcement earlier in the week.

"My Cup is empty..... thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," the 2019 Stylist of the Year at the Instyle Awards wrote. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win... I'm out."

As fashion observers, clients and other celebrities flooded his timeline with supportive comments, he posed on Twitter on Wednesday that his exit from the industry wasn't because of Zendaya.

Some believed that an incident at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week could have precipitated the move.

At the show, Zendaya waved Roach to an empty seat behind her while sitting down in the last seat available in the front row next to Emma Stone.

He denied any rift with the Euphoria star.

"She's my little sister," he wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Front row attendees at the BOSS show included comedian Tiffany Haddish, Daisy Jones and the Six actress and model Suki Waterhouse, Columbian music star Maluma, actresses Demi Lovato and Bella Thorne, Britsh actor Lucien Laviscount, and British rapper Stefflon Don.

Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the BOSS spring and summer 2023 fashion show at Herald Plaza in Miami on March 15, 2023. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

