March 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Grace Gummer gives birth to daughter with Mark Ronson

By Annie Martin
Grace Gummer (C) and Mark Ronson (R), pictured with Meryl Streep, recently welcomed their first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Grace Gummer (C) and Mark Ronson (R), pictured with Meryl Streep, recently welcomed their first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Grace Gummer is a new mom.

Gummer, an actress and the daughter of Meryl Streep, recently welcomed her first child with her husband, DJ and music producer Mark Ronson.

Ronson's sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed to People that Gummer and Ronson are parents to a baby girl.

"[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now," Dexter-Jones said. "She's stunning."

Gummer, 36, and Ronson, 37, were spotted on a walk with their daughter Sunday in New York, according to Page Six. Ronson was seen on the stroll with a baby strapped in a carrier on his chest.

Gummer announced her pregnancy in October by debuting her baby bump at the W magazine 50th anniversary party in New York.

Gummer and Ronson married in August 2021. Ronson called Gummer his "best friend" while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in August.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest," he wrote on Instagram.
