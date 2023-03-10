Trending
March 10, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Cher, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway attend first LA Versace show in 20 years

By Tonya Pendleton
Cher (R) and music executive Alexander Edwards attend Donatella Versace's fall-winter fashion show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Cher (R) and music executive Alexander Edwards attend Donatella Versace's fall-winter fashion show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Iman Hammad and Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway for the 2023 Versace fall-winter fashion show. But the star power wasn't confined to the stage.

For Donatella Versace's first fashion show in Los Angeles in 20 years, held Thursday ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, the stars came out.

Anne Hathaway, Cher (with music executive Alexander Edwards), Gabrielle Union, Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Ariana Debose, Diplo, Lily James, Allison Williams, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, Channing Tatum, Pamela Anderson, Sabrina Elba, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler were among those attending the event showcasing Versace's fall-winter collection.

Models walked up a vertical runway to a rooftop promenade high above Los Angeles' Pacific Design Center. Though the show was rescheduled and pushed forward a day due to unusually stormy weather in Los Angeles, it was well attended.

The vocal intro to Prince's 1984 hit "Let's Go Crazy" was sampled throughout the show, punctuating the array of looks. The full song was played for the show's finale.

"He didn't just influence my work, he epitomized what Versace stands for," Versace told Vogue in 2018. She paid tribute to her longtime friend in her 2016 collection, the first she'd done after Prince's death in April of that year.

"Creative, fierce, daring, extraordinary...He created an aura of uniqueness around himself that very few artists in history have been able to do. He was not afraid to show who he truly was, and that's a lesson also my brother Gianni taught me."

Donatella took over the luxury fashion brand after her brother's murder in 1997. Now the brand is worth $1 billion, surpassing that mark in sales in 2022.

In recent years and as reflected in the show, Versace has returned to a more unapologetically glamorous profile. The spring-fall 2023 show five months ago included flowing dresses and shirts and suits in bold colors, including vivid purples, maybe also inspired by Prince.

This show was dominated by dark colors but with pops of color -- oranges, pinks and blues -- along with sparkling jewelry, iconic Versace bags, powdered denim and shimmering embellishments.

"It's a moment in fashion that we've been doing, all of us -- taking from street style and making it more luxury," Donatella told Harper's Bazaar UK. "It's time to go back to couture. A dress that makes you look better and feel more empowered. To not blend in with the rest of the world."

Pamela Anderson, Cher, Lil Nas X attend Versace show in LA

Pamela Anderson attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

