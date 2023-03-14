Trending
March 14, 2023 / 2:54 PM

Lindsay Lohan expecting her first child

By UPI Staff
Lindsay Lohan, seen here at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018, and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
Lindsay Lohan, seen here at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018, and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child.

The actress announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside a picture of a onesie that says "Coming Soon," Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited!"

The couple's rep also confirmed the news to People.
Lohan, who was most recently starred in the Netflix rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and Shammas, a financier at Credit Suisse, married in April. The 36-year-olds were first spotted together in 2020.

"I met my person. You never know if you're gonna find that in life, and he's an amazing guy, man, and I love him and we're a great team," she told Jimmy Fallon on the The Tonight Show in November.

