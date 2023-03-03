Trending
March 3, 2023 / 8:22 AM

Jasmine Tookes, Juan David Borrero announce birth of baby girl

By Tonya Pendleton
Jasmine Tookes arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. She and her husband, Juan David Borrero, had a baby girl last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jasmine Tookes arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. She and her husband, Juan David Borrero, had a baby girl last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Model Jasmine Tookes and her husband, Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero, have welcomed a baby girl. Tookes made the announcement on her Instagram page Thursday.

"Mia Victoria 2*23*23," Tookes posted with a picture of the baby's torso dressed in a striped onesie. The baby's hand is touching Tookes and Borrero's clasped hands.

In a second pic, the baby's hand is touching Tookes,' which shows her large diamond ring. Tookes, 32, a former Victoria's Secret model, and Borrero, who is also the son of Ecuadorian vice-president Alfredo Borrero, were married in Ecuador in September 2021.

Mia is the couple's first child.

Tookes announced her pregnancy in a similar fashion via an Instagram post in November. She was pictured with Borrero in several pictures showing off her growing baby bump.

Fellow models Kelsey Merritt, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, and Shanina Shaik joined Tookes and Borrero at her baby shower in January.

In June of last year, Tookes posted pictures of her wedding day while wishing her husband a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to the most caring & loving man I know. You make me feel like a princess every day Looking back at the best day of our lives makes my heart so full. I love you @juandavidborrero

Tookes, 32, was a Victoria's Secret Angel, modeling the $3 million dollar Fantasy bra in a 2016 show. She announced her engagement to Borrero in 2020. Borrero popped the question Utah, after spiriting Tookes away on a surprise trip.

She shared with Vogue the unusual way her ring was delivered.

"I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below," Tookes said. "This is how the ring was delivered to him. As the drone approached, he reached into the pouch pulled out the box and went on one knee.

She continued, "I was in complete disbelief and immediately burst into tears because this was something I did not expect. After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could've ever imagined. We are very excited and looking forward to a future filled with lots of love and happiness."

