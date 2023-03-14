Trending
March 14, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of ex-beau Tristan Thompson with her 2 kids

By Karen Butler
Khloe Kardashian wished her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson a happy birthday as he turned 32 on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Khloe Kardashian wished her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson a happy birthday as he turned 32 on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram for the first time a photo of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson with her two children.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13," Kardashian, 38, captioned the gallery of images of Thompson's loved ones.

"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," Kardashian wrote to the pro basketball player on his 32nd birthday.

The first photo shows Thompson with his arm around Prince Oliver, his 6-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig; and True, his 4-year-old daughter with Kardashian, as they hold his infant son, who is wearing one-piece pajamas covered in smiling ghosts.

The name of the baby, who was born via surrogacy in July, has not been publicly disclosed.

Another photo shows Thompson with True, one of his young children whose face is covered with a heart emoji, and his 16-year-old brother Amari, who has epilepsy and is in a wheelchair.

Thompson also has a 15-month-old son named Theo with Maralee Nichols.

"My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy," Kardashian said.

Khloé Kardashian (R) and her sister Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 944 Super Village in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

