Oct. 7, 2022 / 10:19 AM

'Falling for Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress in new rom-com

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Lohan attends the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0acb21d01ed9ce614a134f8ff281e574/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Falling for Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Friday featuring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

Falling for Christmas follows Sierra (Lohan), a spoiled hotel heiress who suffers from total amnesia after a skiing accident. The character finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores and Chase Ramsey also have roles.

Netflix previously released a poster for the film.

Falling for Christmas is written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver and directed by Janeen Damian. The film marks Lohan's first major project in recent years and premieres Nov. 1 on Netflix.

Lohan will also star in the romantic comedy Irish Wish, which is part of the additional two-picture deal she signed with Netflix in March.

