'Younger' star Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers announce daughter's birth

Bethany C. Meyers (L) and Nico Tortorella arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in 2018. The couple announced the birth of their first child, a daughter. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Nico Tortorella and spouse Bethany C. Meyers announced the birth of their first child, daughter Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. The couple each shared a post on social media with a photo and details. "IП ᄂӨVΣ ЩIƬΉ ƬΉΣ DӨVΣ. introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. welcome to earth little one," a post on Tortorella's Instagram page said. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico tortorella. (@nicotortorella)

Meyers explained their daughter's name in a post, "Kilmer is my grandfathers last name, my mothers maiden. Dove because Tortorella means 'turtle dove' and throughout our infertility journey she's been coming to us through birds. Doves for days."

The couple's rep told People that the baby was born at home on March 5. Meyers gave further details of the home birth on Instagram.

"We had a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth. She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings. Last photo is the moment she was born, the 'catch'," they said.

Meyers has been open about fertility struggles in the past.

"There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our [rainbow] baby is in my belly," Meyers wrote on Instagram in August.

They added, "For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn't viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive. Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I've been there too."

This is the couple's first child. Meyers is the founder of the be.come project and Tortorella recently starred in Younger, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and has joined the cast of AppleTV+'s City on Fire.