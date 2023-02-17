Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 4:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Sharper,' 'Animaniacs'

By Ben Hooper
Julianne Moore stars in "Sharper," streaming Friday on Apple TV+. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Julianne Moore stars in "Sharper," streaming Friday on Apple TV+. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Neo-noir thriller Sharper, animated comedy series Animaniacs, retro-future dramedy Hello Tomorrow and fantasy crime series Carnival Row are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

In addition, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will honor the movies and TV shows of 2022, and PBS' Great Performances will feature the the 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Sharper' -- Apple TV+

Neo-noir thriller Sharper, from Apple Original Films and A24, streams Friday on Apple TV+. The film, written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka and directed by Benjamin Caron, stars Julianne Moore as Madeline, a woman romantically involved with billionaire Richard Hobbes (John Lithgow). Madeline's son, Max (Sebastian Stan), plots with a woman named Sandra (Briana Middleton) to get close to Richard's son, Tom (Justice Smith). The characters "compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy."

TV

'Carnival Row' Season 2 -- Prime Video

The second and final season of fantasy crime series Carnival Row premieres Friday on Prime Video. The new season sees now-retired police detective Philo (Orlando Bloom) being pulled into an investigation into escalating assaults from creatures, known as critches. Cara Delevingne stars as faerie Vignette Stonemoss, a leader among the critch freedom fighters. Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant and David Gyasi also star.

'Animaniacs' Season 3 -- Hulu

The revival of 1990s animated series Animaniacs returns for a third and final season Friday on Hulu. The trailer for the new season shows Warner siblings Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell) and Dot (Tress MacNeille) getting into family-friendly comic mischief, while lab mice Pinky (Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche) continue their plans for world domination.

'Hello Tomorrow!' -- Apple TV+

Retro-future dramedy Hello Tomorrow! premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The series, created and written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, follows a group of traveling salesman selling lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a talented salesman with an unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow. The series is directed by Jonathan Entwistle.

BAFTAs -- BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Britbox

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards air Sunday on BBC One and will be available to stream via the BBC iPlayer and Britbox streaming app. Richard E. Grant hosts this year's ceremony, which will be attended by Prince William, president of BAFTA since 201, and Kate Middleton, following the couple's two-year absence from the event.

'Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine' -- PBS Video app

PBS series Great Performances will feature the 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine at 9 p.m. EST Sunday on PBS, and streaming on the PBS Video app. The ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming was pre-recorded on Jan. 28. The award show is aimed at "advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers."

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts attend 'Hello Tomorrow!' premiere in NYC

Billy Crudup (L), and his partner, Naomi Watts, arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of Apple's "Hello Tomorrow!" in New York City on February 15, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

