Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:50 AM

'You' Season 4, Part 2 trailer teases Love Quinn's return

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in Netflix series "You." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in Netflix series "You." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 4, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the psychological thriller series Wednesday.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

The Part 2 trailer shows Joe (Badgley) confront author and serial killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), who sees Joe as a kindred spirit.

"I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to," Rhys says.

Joe rejects Rhys, saying he is "not some cold-blooded psycho."

The trailer also teases the return of Joe's estranged wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who appeared to die in Season 3.

You Season 4, Part 1 was released earlier this month. Part 2 premieres March 9 on Netflix.

