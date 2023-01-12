Trending
'Sharper' trailer: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan play games in neo-noir thriller

By Annie Martin
Julianne Moore stars in the new film "Sharper." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Sharper.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the neo-noir thriller Thursday that features Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan.

Sharper is written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka and directed by Benjamin Caron. The film is set in New York and sees the characters "compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy."

Moore plays Madeline, who is romantically involved with billionaire Richard Hobbes (John Lithgow). Stan portrays Madeline's son, Max, who devises a plan with a woman, Sandra (Briana Middleton), to get close to Richard's son, Tom (Justice Smith).

"Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems," an official description reads.

Sharper hails from Apple Original Films and A24.

The film opens in select theaters Feb. 10 and starts streaming Feb. 17 on Apple TV+.

