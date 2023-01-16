Richard E. Grant to host the BAfTAs on Feb. 19

1/3

Richard E. Grant is set to host the British Academy Film Awards next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor Richard E. Grant is set to host the BAFTA ceremony in London on Feb. 19. Nominations are to be announced on Thursday. Advertisement

"We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth," Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement Monday.

"I can't wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers," she said. "And I can't think of anyone better to complement Richard's razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony."

Grant's other credits include Wihnail and I, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Gosford Park, The Iron Lady, Game of Thrones, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Loki.

... and your hosts for the #EEBAFTAs 2023 are the one and only @RichardEGrant and all round TV icon, @AlisonHammond ✨ pic.twitter.com/ITXUO1viwe— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2023 Advertisement