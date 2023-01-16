Advertisement
TV
Jan. 16, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Richard E. Grant to host the BAfTAs on Feb. 19

By Karen Butler
1/3
Richard E. Grant is set to host the British Academy Film Awards next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Richard E. Grant is set to host the British Academy Film Awards next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor Richard E. Grant is set to host the BAFTA ceremony in London on Feb. 19.

Nominations are to be announced on Thursday.

Advertisement

"We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth," Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a statement Monday.

"I can't wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers," she said. "And I can't think of anyone better to complement Richard's razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony."

Grant's other credits include Wihnail and I, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Gosford Park, The Iron Lady, Game of Thrones, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Loki.

Advertisement

Read More

Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2 Mindy Kaling: 'Velma' honors 'Scooby-Doo,' celebrates diversity Frida Gustavsson: 'Valhalla' brings Viking women out of the shadows

Latest Headlines

Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
TV // 6 hours ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Icons Unearthed" creator Brian Volk-Weiss explores the "Fast and the Furious" franchise in Season 3, premiering Monday on Vice TV, and compares it favorably to Marvel.
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
TV // 14 hours ago
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Scenes from the Critics' Choice Awards | License Photo
Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike
TV // 16 hours ago
Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike
NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey says their character Ellie in the new HBO action-thriller series, "The Last of Us," initially has a prickly relationship with their protector Joel because they are so much alike.
Syfy orders more 'Chucky,' 'Reginald the Vampire'
TV // 17 hours ago
Syfy orders more 'Chucky,' 'Reginald the Vampire'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Sunday it has renewed it horror comedies, "Chucky" and "Reginald the Vampire," for additional seasons.
COVID-positive Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis to miss Critics Choice Awards
TV // 18 hours ago
COVID-positive Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis to miss Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Jamie Lee Curtis will be missing Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.
TNT won't air final season of 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 1 day ago
TNT won't air final season of 'Snowpiercer'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it will not air the fourth and final season of its sci-fi drama, "Snowpiercer," as planned.
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
TV // 2 days ago
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2
NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Elvis and The Great Gatsby star Kate Mulvany says her alternate-history drama, Hunters, found a way to ratchet up the tension even further in its second season.
Final 'Riverdale' season begins in March
TV // 2 days ago
Final 'Riverdale' season begins in March
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The CW announced the premiere dates for final seasons of "Riverdale" and "Nancy Drew" on Friday. "Riverdale" returns in March and "Nancy" in May with both shows concluding the same night in August.
Quinta Brunson, Wanda Sykes, Danny DeVito in 'History of the World Pt. 2'
TV // 2 days ago
Quinta Brunson, Wanda Sykes, Danny DeVito in 'History of the World Pt. 2'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is behind "The History of the World, Pt. 2" a star-studded sequel to his 1981 movie. This time, it's an eight-episode Hulu series. Watch the trailer that was released Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland with late dad, son
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland with late dad, son
Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60
Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement