May 6 (UPI) -- Billy Crudup has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ confirmed in a press release Thursday that Crudup will star in the new retro-future dramedy.

Hello Tomorrow! centers on a group of traveling salesmen selling lunar timeshares. Crudup plays Jack, a talented and ambitious salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and customers but threatens to leave him lost in the dream that sustains him.

The new series is created and written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) will direct the show.

Crudup will executive produce with Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will also serve as executive producers.

Hello Tomorrow! will mark Crudup's second Apple TV+ series. He plays Cory Ellison on The Morning Show, which will return for a second season this year.

Crudup is also known for the films Spotlight and Alien: Covenant and for playing Dr. Henry Allen in Justice League.