Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend BAFTA Film Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Prince William (L) and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA Film Awards after a two-year absence. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Prince William (L) and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA Film Awards after a two-year absence. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

The British royals will attend this year's event after a two-year absence.

Advertisement

The 76th annual awards show will take place Feb. 19 at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre in London.

William and Middleton will attend the ceremony before meeting category winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees after the show.

William has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010.

He and Middleton missed the 2021 event due to the death of William's grandfather Prince Philip the day before, and had "diary constraints" that prevented them from attending in 2022.

Actor Richard E. Grant will host this year's BAFTA Film Awards. Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Daryl McCormack are nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominees with 14 nominations.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Movies // 30 minutes ago
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly in the preview for "Swarm." The Prime Video series created by Donald Glover is premiering in March.
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Movies // 49 minutes ago
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Fast X," a new film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd say Jeremy Renner is in good spirits
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd say Jeremy Renner is in good spirits
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner continues to recover from a New Year's Day snowplow accident where he broke over 30 bones and almost lost his life.
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to professional baseball player Cole Tucker and showed off her ring.
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kara Robinson Chamberlain said the Lifetime movie about her experience, "The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story," helped her unbury emotions she'd blocked from her kidnapping.
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Little People, Big World" star Zach Roloff had emergency shunt revision surgery, according to his wife, Tori Roloff.
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, LeVar Burton and other stars attended the "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 premiere.
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney's new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" shows some new images and announces a release date.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement