Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:10 PM

Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in new video

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande performed an a cappella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" following news she will star in the "Wicked" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande performed an a cappella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" following news she will star in the "Wicked" film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in a new video for fans.

The 29-year-old singer performed an a cappella version of the song in a video Thursday on TikTok.

Grande posted the video in response to someone asking why she isn't a "singer anymore." Grande pointed out that she is "literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

"wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment," she added in the caption. "keeping to my little bubble for now... done with lots of love."

@arianagrande

wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not "Ozian" at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now ... done with lots of love. ♬ original sound - arianagrande

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow" was first performed by Judy Garland in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The movie is based on the L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Grande will star in an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, based on the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name. Wicked reimagines characters from the Wizard of Oz and centers on Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Grande will play Galinda, Elphaba's friend and school mate, who becomes Glinda the Good Witch.

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Grande's Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who will portray Elphaba, showed her support for Grande on Instagram Stories.

"She is and always will be a singer, she just happens to be able to do more than that!!!" Erivo wrote. "Now... as you were... we're working!!!"

The Wicked film adaptation will be split into two parts, with the first part to open in theaters in December 2024. The first part is directed by Jon M. Chu and also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

