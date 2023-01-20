Trending
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song

By Annie Martin
Dolly Parton released the song "Gonna Be You" for the film "80 for Brady." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton is back with new music.

The 77-year-old country music star collaborated with Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle on a single and music video for the song "Gonna Be You," released Friday.

"Gonna Be You" was written by Diane Warren for the film 80 for Brady, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship. Since '80' was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the '80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!" Warren said in a statement.

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four friends (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field) who take a wild trip to Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LI took place in Houston in February 2017. Brady was the quarterback for the New England Patriots at the time.

Brady and his former teammate Ron Gronkowski appear in the film.

Paramount Pictures shared a trailer for the movie in November.

80 for Brady opens in theaters Feb. 3 ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

