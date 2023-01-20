Trending
Jan. 20, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Sam Smith released "Gloria," the title track from their album of the same name, and discussed the song on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Smith released "Gloria," the title track from their album of the same name, and discussed the song on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the single "Gloria" on Thursday.

"Gloria" is the title track from Smith's forthcoming album of the same name.

Gloria also features the singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy," along with the songs "No God," "Hurting Interlude," "Lose You," "Perfect" with Jessie Reyez, "How to Cry," "Six Shots," "Gimme" with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, "Dorothy's Interlude," "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" and "Who We Love" with Ed Sheeran.

Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27.

The singer discussed the meaning of "Gloria" during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a word that's meant a lot to me throughout my life. And, you know, the Laura Branigan gay anthem 'Gloria' is something I've always heard in gay clubs. And then 'Gloria' in school, through singing hymns and stuff," they said. "But for me, 'Gloria' is something that I've called a spirit inside of me that says to me, 'You keep going. You've got this. Carry on.' It's like a fighter spirit within me."

Smith and actress Aubrey Plaza will host Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live.

