News Alert
U.S. economy added more than 530,000 jobs in October, soundly beating expectations
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 5, 2021 / 8:06 AM

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' film adaptation

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' film adaptation
Ariana Grande will star in a film version of 'Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo. Jon M. Chu is directing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in Universal's upcoming film adaptation of Broadway play Wicked.

Grande will portray Glinda with Erivo as Elphaba. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) is serving as director.

Advertisement

Grande and Erivo confirmed the news on Instagram by uploading photos of a FaceTime conversation that they had.

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz," Grande said to Erivo in a message that was sent along with flowers. Erivo posted a photo of the note.
Advertisement

"Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you," Erivo said to Grande alongside flowers in another photo.
Advertisement

Chu also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Get ready for a match up like you've never seen!!! In pink and green!!!" he said.

Idina Menzel, who originated the Elphaba on Broadway alongside Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, congratulated Grande and Erivo on Twitter.

"Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love," Menzel said.

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Glinda and Elphaba before the events of the film. No release date for the film has been set.

Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and discussed being a coach on The Voice Season 21.

"I love my contestants. They are so talented. I believe in them so much like I know this is just a starting point for everybody, and knowing that of course, we want them to win. But just the fact this is here and the world gets to fall in love with them and to be a part of it is so special. I'm so thankful to be a part of it," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White' Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

New 'Resident Evil' trailer shows monsters, video game Easter eggs
Movies // 18 hours ago
New 'Resident Evil' trailer shows monsters, video game Easter eggs
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a new trailer for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" on Thursday. The film opens Nov. 24 in theaters.
'A Castle for Christmas' trailer: Brooke Shields finds love in Scotland
Movies // 19 hours ago
'A Castle for Christmas' trailer: Brooke Shields finds love in Scotland
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "A Castle for Christmas," a holiday romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, is coming to Netflix in November.
'The Power of the Dog' trailer brings Thomas Savage novel to life
Movies // 20 hours ago
'The Power of the Dog' trailer brings Thomas Savage novel to life
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog," a new film directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, is coming to Netflix in December.
'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Sing 2' trailer: Bono, Scarlett Johansson sing U2 classic
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Sing 2," an animated film featuring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono and other stars, will open in theaters in December.
Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Gal Gadot in talks to portray the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White."
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella is set to star in Zack Snyder's next film at Netflix, sci-fi actioner "Rebel Moon."
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Movies // 1 day ago
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Belfast," "Boiling Point," "Censor," "After Love," "The Souvenir Part II" and other films are nominated for BIFA awards.
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Movies // 2 days ago
Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. join Christopher Nolan film 'Oppenheimer'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. will star with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Morbius': Jared Leto blurs the line between hero and villain in new trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Jared Leto is a super-powered vampire who is fighting his urge to hunt and consume blood in the new trailer for "Morbius."
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Movies // 2 days ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramírez to star in romance film 'Nobody's Heart'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edge Ramírez are set to star in a new romance film from director Isabel Coixet titled "Nobody's Heart."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
Daniel Dae Kim joins Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' as Fire Lord Ozai
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown, Christine Brown split up
'Outlander' vets Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish pen second book together
'Outlander' vets Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish pen second book together
Kristen Stewart on getting engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'I scored'
Kristen Stewart on getting engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'I scored'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement