'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Freeridge.

The streaming service shared a poster for the teen drama series Friday.

Freeridge is a spinoff of the Netflix series On My Block, which had a four-season run from 2018 to 2021.

The spinoff follows a new group of teens in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge who accidentally unleash a curse.

The poster highlights the new cast members Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson and Tenzing Norgay Trainor, who are featured on tarot card-like cards. The poster features the tagline "Reverse the curse."

"What lies ahead is in the cards," the caption reads.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Freeridge earlier this month.

"Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives," an official description reads.

Freeridge is created by On My Block creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series premieres Feb. 2.