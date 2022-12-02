What to stream this weekend: 'Bros,' 'George & Tammy'

1/6

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Romantic comedy Bros, period drama Lady Chatterley's Lover, supernatural comedy Darby and the Dead, Robert Downey documentary Sr. and animated film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend. In addition, Keke Palmer hosts SNL, the lives of country legends are explored in limited series George & Tammy and new seasons of Firefly Lane and Slow Horses premiere. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Bros' -- Peacock

Romantic comedy Bros, co-written by star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller, arrives Friday on Peacock. The film, which boasts an entirely LGBT+ cast, was billed as the first LGBT+ rom-com ever released by a major studio, also stars Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

'Lady Chatterley's Lover' -- Netflix

Romantic drama Lady Chatterley's Lover, based on the D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name, streams Friday on Netflix. The film centers on the passionate affair between Lady Chatterley (Emma Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (Jack O'Connell), a working-class man. The movie, written by David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, also stars Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay.

'Darby and the Dead' -- Hulu

Riele Downs stars as Darby Harper, a young woman with the ability to see ghosts, in supernatural comedy Darby and the Dead, a Hulu original movie streaming Friday. Darby's abilities thrust her into the center of high school drama when the most popular girl at school, Auli'i Cravalho, dies in a freak accident and pleads with Darby to make sure her "Sweet 17" party goes forward as planned. Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, Tony Danza also star. The film, based on a story by Wenonah Wilms, is written by Becca Greene and directed by Silas Howard.

'Sr.' -- Netflix

Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who died in 2021 at the age of 85, is the subject of documentary Sr., which streams Friday on Netflix. Downey, known for directing films including Putney Swope (1969) and Greaser's Palace (1972), has his life and career examined in the documentary directed by Chris Smith and produced by the late filmmaker's son, actor Robert Downey Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Susan Downey.

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' -- Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, an animated adaptation of the second book in Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, streams Friday on Disney+. The sequel film focuses on the complicated relationship between series protagonist Greg and his older brother, Rodrick. The film, directed by Luke Cormican and written by Kinney, features the voices of Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, Ed Asner, Chris Diamantopoulos, Erica Cerra and Hunter Dillon.

TV

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 -- Netflix

Drama series Firefly Lane returns for a second season Friday on Netflix. The new season promises to answer the question of what happened to break up the 30-year friendship between main characters Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner for the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name.

'Slow Horses' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Espionage thriller Slow Horses returns for a second season with a two-episode premiere Friday on Apple TV+. The series, based on the Mick Herron novel, follows a group of dysfunctional MI5 agents who become entangled in dangerous schemes. Season 2 features returning stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas. Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce also have roles.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC/Peacock

Keke Palmer serves as host of this weekend's installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. SZA is slated to appear as the musical guest.

'George & Tammy' -- Showtime

The lives of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette are dramatized in the miniseries George & Tammy, which premieres Sunday on Showtime and the cable network's streaming service. Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain play the title roles in the six-part limited series, which will also air its premiere episode on the Paramount Network before becoming exclusive to Showtime for the remainder of its run. The series is created by Abe Sylvia and helmed by John Hillcoat.