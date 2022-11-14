'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Sr.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr.

Sr. explores the life and career of Downey Sr., who died at age 85 in July 2021. Downey Sr. was an independent filmmaker know for writing and directing Putney Swope (1969), Greaser's Palace (1972) and other films.

The documentary is described as "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that quickly devolves into a meditation on art, mortality, and healing generational dysfunction."

Sr. is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

"We're grateful to have Netflix partner with us on this highly personal project. They're the ideal home for our unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage," Downey Jr. and Susan Downey previously said.

Sr. had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in October.

The film will premiere Dec. 2 on Netflix.