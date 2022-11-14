Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 14, 2022 / 1:08 PM

'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.

By Annie Martin

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Sr.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement

Sr. explores the life and career of Downey Sr., who died at age 85 in July 2021. Downey Sr. was an independent filmmaker know for writing and directing Putney Swope (1969), Greaser's Palace (1972) and other films.

The documentary is described as "a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that quickly devolves into a meditation on art, mortality, and healing generational dysfunction."

Sr. is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

"We're grateful to have Netflix partner with us on this highly personal project. They're the ideal home for our unconventional, oft absurd, brutally in-depth homage," Downey Jr. and Susan Downey previously said.

Sr. had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in October.

The film will premiere Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Read More

Netflix acquires Robert Downey Sr. documentary John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89 'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "She Said" depicts the New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein by Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) with a unique angle on the celebrity sources involved. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $180 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Movies // 2 days ago
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is now streaming an animated short from Studio Ghibli featuring Grogu, the adorable young jedi from the "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Movies // 4 days ago
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Movies // 5 days ago
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The autobiographical "The Fabelmans" lets Steven Spielberg apply his sense of wonder to his own life.
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movies // 6 days ago
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" uses the world around the late Chadwick Boseman's character to tell a gripping political intrigue story about making space in one's life for grief.
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Chevalier," a new period drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement