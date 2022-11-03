Trending
Nov. 3, 2022 / 12:12 PM

'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair

By Annie Martin
Emma Corrin stars in the Netflix adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a1718c493e901deac8d819c395d1ea37/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lady Chatterley's Lover.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Thursday featuring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on the D. H. Lawrence novel of the same name. The film centers on the affair between Lady Chatterley (Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (O'Connell), a working-class man.

"Connie, born into wealth and privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her," an official description reads.

Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay also have roles.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the film.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is written by David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 23 and starts streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Corrin played Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4, while O'Connell is known for playing James Cook on Skins and Roy Goode on Godless.

