'Lady Chatterley's Lover' photos: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell star in Netflix adaptation

Emma Corrin stars in the new romantic drama "Lady Chatterley's Lover." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lady Chatterley's Lover. The streaming service shared photos for the romantic drama Monday featuring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell. Advertisement

Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on the D.H. Lawrence novel of the same name. The film centers on the romance between Lady Chatterley (Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (O'Connell), a working-class man.

Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt and Faye Marsay also have roles.

Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell star in Lady Chatterley's Lover, in select theaters November 23 and on Netflix December 2 - FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/07z3UKlinV— Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2022

Lady Chatterley's Lover is written by David Magee and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 23 and starts streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Corrin is known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4, while O'Connell portrayed James Cook on Skins and Roy Goode in Godless.