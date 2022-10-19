Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 19, 2022 / 12:05 PM

'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman faces new threats in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f36a2b989c5210fcaeb171e95bdbea60/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Advertisement

Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. The series follows the "Slow Horses," a group of dysfunctional MI5 agents who become entangled in dangerous schemes.

The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), River Cartwright (Lowden) and the Slow Horses face new threats after an ex-service agent is found dead.

"In Season 2, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident," an official description reads.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce also have roles.

Season 2 is directed by Jeremy Lovering, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost as executive producers.

Advertisement

The new season will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Read More

Rick Riordan to release new 'Percy Jackson' book in 2023 'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire
TV // 1 hour ago
'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Chippendales," a new series about the founding of the Chippendales male stripping group, is coming to Hulu.
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert reminisce about 'American Idol,' sing 'Nessun Dorma'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert reminisce about 'American Idol,' sing 'Nessun Dorma'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The "American Idol" alums Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert reminisced and sang together on Hudson's show.
Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers
TV // 8 hours ago
Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Documentary Now!" co-creator Seth Meyers expressed his hopes to show an episode of his satire show to Werner Herzog, the subject of one of the parodies.
'The Suspect' trailer: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Suspect' trailer: Aidan Turner stars in thriller series
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "The Suspect," a new series based on the Michael Robotham novel, is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+.
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
TV // 22 hours ago
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared an exclusive clip with UPI from Wednesday's episode of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," directed by star Lauren Graham.
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
TV // 1 day ago
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Today" co-host Carson Daly returned to the show after having anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery on his spine.
'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission
TV // 1 day ago
'Echo 3' trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman team up on rescue mission
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Echo 3," a new thriller series inspired by the Amir Gutfreund novel "When Heroes Fly," is coming to Apple TV+.
Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns
TV // 1 day ago
Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Selma Blair dropped out of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 after getting MRI test results amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.
Eve Best, Stockard Channing join Suranne Jones in ITVX's 'Maryland'
TV // 1 day ago
Eve Best, Stockard Channing join Suranne Jones in ITVX's 'Maryland'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" star Eve Best and "The Good Wife" star Stockard Channing are joining "Gentleman Jack" star Suranne Jones in three-part drama "Maryland" on ITVX.
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
TV // 1 day ago
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Martin Short will play Lumière and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement