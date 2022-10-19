'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman faces new threats in Season 2 trailer

1/5

Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses."

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. The series follows the "Slow Horses," a group of dysfunctional MI5 agents who become entangled in dangerous schemes.

The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), River Cartwright (Lowden) and the Slow Horses face new threats after an ex-service agent is found dead.

"In Season 2, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident," an official description reads.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce also have roles.

Season 2 is directed by Jeremy Lovering, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost as executive producers.

The new season will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.