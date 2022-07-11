Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 11, 2022 / 11:38 AM

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

By Annie Martin

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married.

Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Advertisement

Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday on Instagram.

"Best day of my life," he captioned the post.

Rhodes posted a photo with the same caption.

Watt's brothers JJ Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL, were among the guests in attendance.

Advertisement

"Incredible day!!!!" JJ Watt wrote in the comments of Watt's post.

Watt and Rhodes got engaged in July 2021. Rhodes is a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who married JJ Watt in February 2020.

Read More

'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14 Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth expecting baby boy
July 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Tia Booth announced the sex of her unborn first child with her fiancé, Taylor Mock.
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
TV // 40 minutes ago
Katya Jones, Kitty Scott-Claus join 'Celebrity MasterChef 2022'
July 11 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Katya Jones, "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" alum Kitty Scott-Claus, "Hollyoaks" actor Richard Blackwood and other stars will compete in "Celebrity MasterChef 2022."
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
July 11 (UPI) -- Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak confirmed their split following the "Married at First Sight" Season 14 finale.
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 1 hour ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Bekah Martinez is engaged
July 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Bekah Martinez announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
TV // 3 hours ago
BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20
July 11 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adding four new professional dancers to its cast for "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20 this fall. 
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married actor Michael Xavier.
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
July 11 (UPI) -- British television presenter Ant Anstead shared on Instagram an outdoor photo of him snuggling with his girlfriend, double Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger.
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting baby No. 2
July 11 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Four" co-stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting their second child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Isabela Merced
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement