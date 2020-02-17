Houston Texans defender J. J. Watt and soccer star Kealia Ohai were engaged in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt married soccer star Kealia Ohai over the weekend in the Bahamas.

The newlyweds were married Saturday and posted several photos and videos from the event on social media. Watt called the event the "best day" of his life "without question."

"The best day of my life," Ohai wrote on one of her Instagram posts. "I love you forever."

Watt, 30, and Ohai, 28, were engaged in May. They met through Watt's former teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan. They went public with their relationship in 2017.

"The most beautiful bride in the world and the most perfect day," Watt commented on one of Ohai's Instagram posts. "I could not possibly be happier. I love you!"

Several star athletes from soccer and football penned congratulatory comments on the couple's social media posts. United States Women's National Team star Crystal Dunn attended the ceremony.

Best day of my life. Without question. pic.twitter.com/hEfQ1N4Bl9— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Ohai played collegiately at North Carolina before joining the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash in 2014. She announced she was traded to the Chicago Red Stars Jan. 6. U.S. women's team stars Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian also play for the Red Stars.

Watt was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 288-pound defensive end appeared in eight games in 2019 due to a torn pectoral muscle. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time All-Pro and two-time Defensive Player of the Year has 96 sacks in 112 career starts for the Texans.