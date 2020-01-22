Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is set to guest host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 1.

"SNL!!!!I can't even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha! This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl New York City let's have some fun!!!" Watt tweeted Tuesday.

The musical guest for the episode will be country star Luke Combs.

NBC also announced entertainer RuPaul will host SNL on Feb. 8. Pop music star Justin Bieber will sing on the show that night.

Oscar nominee Adam Driver is hosting Saturday's episode. He is the star of The Report, Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Halsey will perform.