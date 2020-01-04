Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a passing touchdown and a rushing score in the second half of a win against the Buffalo Bills Saturday in Houston. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans trailed 13-0 at halftime before Deshaun Watson led his team to a comeback victory in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game Saturday in Houston.

Houston had just 62 yards of total offense in the first of the 22-19 victory at NRG Stadium. Watson escaped several Bills pass rushers and connected with Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard play, setting up Ka-imi Fairbairn's game-winning field goal to give the Texans the overtime triumph.

"All you need is a little spark," Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said after the game. "With this team, all you need is a spark. You are never out of the game when you have Deshaun Watson as your quarterback."

Watson had just 49 yards in the first half. He finished the game completing 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards and a score. Watson also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Bills used a six-play, 75-yard drive to score on the game's opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from John Brown to end that drive with a score.

The Bills increased their lead to 10-0 with a Stephen Hauschka field goal with 10:52 remaining in the first half. Hauschka later hit his second field goal of the first half to give the Bills a 13-0 lead at the break.

Buffalo and Houston exchanged punts at the start of the second half, before the Bills recovered a fumble in Texans territory. Hauschka made a 38-yard field goal on the resulting drive, pushing the Bills' lead to 16-0.

The Texans began their comeback effort on the next drive when Watson ran for a 20-yard score. Watson also ran for a two-point conversion after the touchdown, cutting the Bills' lead in half. The Bills fumbled on the next drive, leading to a Texans field goal.

Watson connected with Carlos Hyde on a five-yard touchdown pass on the Texans' next drive, giving Houston a 19-16 advantage with 4:42 remaining. Hauschka hit another field goal as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

The Bills and Texans exchanged punts to start overtime, before Watson led the Texans down the field for the game-winning field goal.

DeAndre Hopkins had six catches for 90 yards in the win. Allen completed 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards, but did not throw a touchdown or an interception for the Bills. Allen also had 92 rushing yards, in addition to his touchdown catch.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes had three sacks and Trent Murphy had two sacks in the loss.

The Ravens will host the lowest remaining seed from the AFC divisional round Jan. 11 in Baltimore. The Chiefs will host the highest remaining seed from the divisional round Jan. 12 in Kansas City, Mo.