'Stranger' hits: 5 songs that found new popularity thanks to other media

July 8 (UPI) -- Metallica's 1986 song "Master of Puppets" is following in the footsteps of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to Stranger Things, but those songs aren't the first to find new audiences thanks to being featured in other media.

"Master of Puppets" is experiencing a resurgence 36 years after the release of the album of the same name thanks to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) choosing the song for his demon-distracting guitar concert in the Season 4 finale of Netflix's supernatural series.

The song saw a 400% spike in streams and rose to the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Rock chart, and took the No. 2 spot the iTunes Top 100 chart -- behind Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill," which saw a similar spike in popularity after saving the life of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in the season's first batch of episodes, released in late May.

The songs are only the latest examples of music finding a new audience as a result of being featured in other media several years -- or even decades -- after its original release.

Here are five famous examples of songs finding new life:

"You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" -- Top Gun

The Righteous Brothers hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965 with "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," nearly two months after its 1964 release as a single. The song was covered numerous times, but the Righteous Brothers version found new life in 1986, when it was featured in the film Top Gun.

Top Gun saw hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), accompanied by Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) and a chorus of Navy officers, serenading Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) with the song. The Righteous Brothers version plays later in the film when Maverick and Charlie reunite.

"Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" -- Beetlejuice

Harry Belafonte's 1956 version of the traditional Jamaican folk song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" became the No. 5 song on the U.S. Top 40 singles chart in February 1957, and the song haunted its way back into the public consciousness after being featured in Tim Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice.

The song appeared in the film when mischievous ghost Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) possesses the Deetz family and causes them to perform a dinner table lip sync and dance routine set to Belafonte's version of the song.

"Unchained Melody" -- Ghost

The Righteous Brothers saw a second song find new life in 1990, when their 1965 version of "Unchained Melody," a song originally performed by Todd Duncan for the soundtrack to 1955 film Unchained, was featured prominently in Jerry Zucker's 1990 film Ghost.

In one of the most famous sequences from the movie, Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) and Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) share a romantic evening of pottery -- transitioning into other adult activities -- while "Unchained Melody" plays. The film led the Righteous Brothers to rerecord the song, and both the original and rerecorded versions appeared simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" -- Wayne's World

Queen's 1975 hit "Bohemian Rhapsody," from the album A Night at the Opera, reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart for nine weeks. The song returned to the No. 1 spot in the United Kingdom when it was rereleased in 1991, following singer Freddie Mercury's death, and found a fresh audience in the United States the following year thanks to the film Wayne's World.

Wayne's World, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch starring Michael Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth, saw the duo dramatically singing along to the operatic rock song with their friends during a drive early in the film. A music video splicing together Queen's original video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and scenes from Wayne's World earned the MTV Video Music Award for "Best Video from a Film."

"Tiny Dancer" -- Almost Famous

"Tiny Dancer," which first appeared on Elton John's 1971 album Madman Across the Water and was released as a single in 1972, was a modest hit in the United States, but failed to crack the Top 40. The song experienced a newfound surge of popularity after being featured in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous.

The song plays prominently over a scene of aspiring rock journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) riding on fictional rock band Stillwater's tour bus with the band and their companions. The tension between the band members melts as the occupants of the bus begin to sing along with "Tiny Dancer" and the atmosphere becomes more jovial.