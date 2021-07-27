Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2021 / 12:39 PM

LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC

By
LL Cool J will perform at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at Central Park in August. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
LL Cool J will perform at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" at Central Park in August. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Kane Brown and Andrea Bocelli have joined the lineup for the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York City.

Record producer Clive Davis and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that LL Cool J, Brown and Bocelli will perform at the event at Central Park in August.

Advertisement

Elvis Costello, the New York Philharmonic, Jon Batiste, Earth, Wind and Fire, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Journey, the Killers, Gayle King, Barry Manilow, Polo G, Patti Smith and Rob Thomas with Carlos Santana will also perform.

Previously announced performers include Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson.

Special guests will include King, Jimmy Fallon and Don Lemon.

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert will take place Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. EDT at the Central Park Great Lawn. The event is meant to celebrate New York's return to cultural life following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The concert will air on CNN.

"There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City," Davis said. "I consider the Mayor's request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion."

Free tickets and VIP tickets available to purchase will be released to the public in batches beginning Aug. 2. COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to attend the concert.

Read More

BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You' Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max 'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
Movies // 4 minutes ago
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for "The Night House" on Tuesday. The horror film starring Rebecca Hall opens Aug. 20.
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
TV // 5 minutes ago
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
July 27 (UPI) -- Retta is set to host a new HGTV series titled "Ugliest House in America," which will premiere in early 2022.
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
TV // 51 minutes ago
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a new adult animated series titled "Chicago Party Aunt" that will feature the voices of Lauren Ash, RuPaul and more.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace stumble upon old Ghostbuster technology and learn about their family's connection to the supernatural fighting force in the latest trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis
July 27 (UPI) -- Wentworth Miller, who played Michael Scofield on "Prison Break," said he was diagnosed with autism in the past year.
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
TV // 2 hours ago
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
July 27 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria will develop a new ABC series with Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel.
Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max
TV // 2 hours ago
Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max
July 27 (UPI) -- Alexa Swinton will play Rose Goldenblatt, the daughter of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), on the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 3 hours ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
Courtney Veale on Lexi Wilson's behavior: 'It just went from zero to 100'
TV // 3 hours ago
Courtney Veale on Lexi Wilson's behavior: 'It just went from zero to 100'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Below Deck Mediterranean" stars Courtney Veale and Malia White weighed in on Lexi Wilson's intense behavior in Monday's episode.
'Drag Race Holland' introduces new queens for Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Drag Race Holland' introduces new queens for Season 2
July 27 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Holland" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/