LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC

July 27 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Kane Brown and Andrea Bocelli have joined the lineup for the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in New York City.

Record producer Clive Davis and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that LL Cool J, Brown and Bocelli will perform at the event at Central Park in August.

Elvis Costello, the New York Philharmonic, Jon Batiste, Earth, Wind and Fire, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Journey, the Killers, Gayle King, Barry Manilow, Polo G, Patti Smith and Rob Thomas with Carlos Santana will also perform.

Previously announced performers include Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson.

Special guests will include King, Jimmy Fallon and Don Lemon.





We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert will take place Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. EDT at the Central Park Great Lawn. The event is meant to celebrate New York's return to cultural life following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The concert will air on CNN.

"There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City," Davis said. "I consider the Mayor's request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion."

Free tickets and VIP tickets available to purchase will be released to the public in batches beginning Aug. 2. COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to attend the concert.