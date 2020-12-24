Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can be seen playing outdoors with their toddler son Archie and their two dogs in an artistic rendering for their 2020 Christmas card.

"We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas," the animal support organization captioned an image of the card.

CNN said this is the first image of Archie since his first birthday portrait was released in May.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a family representative told the New York Post. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, was selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

Prince Harry married Markle, a U.S. actress, in 2018. Last January, they announced they were stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family. They now live in California.