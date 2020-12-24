Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced that three of its upcoming films will debut in theaters in 2023.

The slate includes the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy; The Color Purple musical and the live-action, animated movie, Coyote vs. Acme.

The announcement was made shortly after the studio said it would release its entire 2021 film slate on its streaming service, HBO Max, as well as in theaters, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judas and the Black Messiah, The Suicide Squad and Matrix 4 are among the features expected to be released as part of the new model.

The initiative kicks off this Christmas Day with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in theaters.

Many theaters have remained closed and audience numbers have been down this year due to social-distancing practices.

While some movies' release dates have been delayed, other films have bypassed theaters altogether and debuted on streaming or video-on-demand services.

The animated adventure The Croods: A New Age has been No. 1 at the North American box office for four weekends, most recently earning $2 million in receipts.