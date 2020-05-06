May 6 (UPI) -- The royal family is celebrating the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Kensington Palace Instagram page, the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, featured a group photo of the royal family.

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today," the caption said.

The royal family Instagram page, the official account of Queen Elizabeth II, also released a photo of Markle introducing Archie to Elizabeth and Prince Philip alongside her mother Doria Ragland.

Archie is Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line to the throne. Harry and Markle got married in May 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child in October.

Archie's last name of Mountbatten-Windsor goes back to 1960, when Elizabeth and Philip chose to make their own surname for their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the royal family. Mountbatten comes from Philip's surname, which he used while serving as a lieutenant in the Royal Navy.

For Archie's birthday, Markle read children's book Duck! Rabbit! Harry recorded the reading which was posted to the Save The Children U.K. Instagram page in support of the charity.